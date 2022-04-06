Versatile and expansive, the Manchester plan offers a unique package with two master suites, one on each level, for an abundance of needs. Architectural details abound from the towering two story foyer to the granite desk area in the keeping room, to the elegant formal dining room featuring coffered ceiling. Entertain in style and prepare a huge spread for any number of guests from the spacious gourmet kitchen with granite work island, custom cabinetry, and generously sized walk-in pantry. Space galore on the second floor with three large bedrooms, the additional master bedroom, and a bonus room that is unsurpassed embellishing enough floor space for massive furniture, as well as a pool/game table. Variety of uses of the huge rear covered patio make this home even more comfortable and desirable.
6 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $519,099
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Auburn’s going to nationals.
Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.
After a gutsy stuck landing on sore legs by superstar Suni Lee on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team survived and advanced Thursday at the NCAA …
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski, Rick Ennis is on trial for murder in connection with her death.
Police have charged a Columbus man with capital murder and attempted murder in connection to shootings at a Commerce Drive residence in Auburn…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.
“It’s like she found a new energy and a new life at Auburn.” Enjoy the impossible ride with the impossible Auburn Tigers.