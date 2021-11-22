 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $348,000

Spread Out In This 3,624sqft, 6 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Completely Updated Home. Open Concept Kitchen and Great Room. Separate Formal Dining Area, Owners Suite and Laundry on Main. Bonus Media or Flex Room Up Stairs, Double Car Garage and Privacy Fenced Yard. This Home Is Situated On A Larger Corner Lot. New Paint, New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, Granite Countertops Throughout. Home Is Located In The Desirable Reserve at Staffordshire Subdivision. Located just minutes away from Schools, Shopping, Hwy 80, Easy Commute to Columbus and Fort Benning.

