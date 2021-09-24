6 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $689,000

Katich Lodge is a one of a kind property that has been used as a Bed & Breakfast in past, but is presently a private residence. The charming custom home sits on a private parcel w/large trees. The oversized dining room w/ banquet size table & spacious great room feature tongue & groove 1" thick heart pine flooring complimenting the massive stone fireplace. Heart pine walls & high pine ceilings add to the rustic, warm character. Through arched openings you'll find the billiard room w/natural slate floors. The large covered porch provides extra usable outside floorspace for dinners, retreats & other social functions. The 2nd & 3rd floors have 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths & a large den w/rock fireplace providing a private guest retreat. The Master bedroom is huge, complete with sitting area & custom bath. On the grounds is a large shop. Whether used a bed & breakfast, game day lodging, corporate retreat, social venue or large home...it's a must see!!