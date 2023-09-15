This stunning East Lake home is sure to check all of your boxes! Situated on a premium, corner, waterfront lot this home has its own private dock to enjoy the pond views and fishing. Inside you are greeted with a beautiful open concept, with stunning natural light and unrestricted views of the pond. On the main level you have 2 guest bedrooms, primary suite and bathroom with a large walk-in closet, laundry room, dining room, breakfast nook, and kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, one bathroom and an extra loft area that can be used as a study. The finished basement is equipped with a full kitchen, living area, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, laundry room, game room area and a great amount of storage! Outside you have a multi-level screened porch overlooking the gunite saltwater pool and pond. The backyard is fully fenced with wonderful landscaping and plenty of room to entertain.