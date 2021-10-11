7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

Beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood. These properties do not come up for sale often. This property showcases 100 yr old pines, 60 yr old azaleas, mature crape myrtle, and fruit tree! There is no carpet throughout the entire home. The majority of this house has original 3" hardwood floors. Shoes have never touched these floors so they are in pristine condition. There is a huge den off the entry way that is a perfect spot for a family to spread out or have a large formal dinning room. The kitchen is an open concept into the living room featuring updated cabinetry and a gorgeous view of your wooded back yard. Off the living room is two bedrooms each sharing a Jack and Jill Bath. The other end of the house features 3 beds and 2 baths. The master bathroom has a soaking tub combo featuring ceramic tile. The basement has access from the main house or from the a side entrance. It could be converted to a small apartment/MIL suite. Come see this house and its prime location.