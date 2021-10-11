Beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood. These properties do not come up for sale often. This property showcases 100 yr old pines, 60 yr old azaleas, mature crape myrtle, and fruit tree! There is no carpet throughout the entire home. The majority of this house has original 3" hardwood floors. Shoes have never touched these floors so they are in pristine condition. There is a huge den off the entry way that is a perfect spot for a family to spread out or have a large formal dinning room. The kitchen is an open concept into the living room featuring updated cabinetry and a gorgeous view of your wooded back yard. Off the living room is two bedrooms each sharing a Jack and Jill Bath. The other end of the house features 3 beds and 2 baths. The master bathroom has a soaking tub combo featuring ceramic tile. The basement has access from the main house or from the a side entrance. It could be converted to a small apartment/MIL suite. Come see this house and its prime location.
7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
- Updated
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
- Updated
“The loudest I’ve ever heard Jordan-Hare Stadium was the Florida game in 2006, when Auburn was its most angry.”
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week candidates are from Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Notasulga.
- Updated
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…
- Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
- Updated
Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the music-inspired sushi joint at 200 W. Glenn Ave. that opened in the fall of 2015, has closed.
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
U.S. 280 near Lee Road 188 is currently blocked as a result of a multi-car crash near Waverly at about 8:11 p.m. Saturday.