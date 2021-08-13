 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $875,591

7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $875,591

7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $875,591

Contemporary country style is available on the outskirts of suburban city lights at Peartree Farms! The Amelia floor plan features 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and is 5070 sqft. The main level of this home includes a grand foyer, formal dining room, a large gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and bar seating, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Kitchen features also include gas cooktop range and double wall ovens. The great room includes a woodburning fireplace and opens up to a beautiful covered porch. In the spacious master suite there are two walk-in closets, his and her vanity, and large walk in shower. The main level also features three guest bedrooms, three full baths, and laundry room. The upper level of The Amelia has three bedrooms, two full baths, and a media room. Complete with a 3 car garage situated on 3 acres in Auburn! Move-in ready in January 2022!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert