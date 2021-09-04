7 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $892,006

Contemporary country style is available on the outskirts of suburban city lights at Peartree Farms! The Amelia floor plan features 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and is 5070 sqft. The main level of this home includes a grand foyer, formal dining room, a large gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and bar seating, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. Kitchen features also include gas cooktop range and double wall ovens. The great room includes a woodburning fireplace and opens up to a beautiful covered porch. In the spacious master suite there are two walk-in closets, his and her vanity, and large walk in shower. The main level also features three guest bedrooms, three full baths, and laundry room. The upper level of The Amelia has three bedrooms, two full baths, and a media room. Complete with a 3 car garage situated on 3 acres in Auburn! Move-in ready in January 2022!