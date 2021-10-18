Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered ceiling and an additional first floor bedroom with bath, the Ellington plan is a must see. Walk past the stairwell into the kitchen with an offset breakfast area and marvel at the luxurious built in appliances and large walk in pantry. Before heading to the master suite adjacent to the kitchen be sure to take note of the large great room with its natural gas fireplace. In the master suite you will find your dream master bathroom equipped with separate his and her granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. The walk in closet is large enough for his and her wardrobes with room to spare. Upstairs you will find five additional spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. You will also find an oversized loft area great for entertaining. This layout is perfect for a growing or large family lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $459,799
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Suni Lee put her most heroic foot forward Monday on ‘Disney Heroes Night’ on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
- Updated
Lee County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Titus Jonathan Roberts, 47, of Opelika on charges of 22 counts of child pornography on Oct. 8, acc…
- Updated
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris committed to Auburn on Thursday. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris becomes the 13th commit in the Tigers’ 2022 class.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
A 45-yard touchdown run on the first play for Auburn High set the tone for a pair of historic and dominant wins, as Auburn High began its inaugural girls’ flag football season Tuesday at Duck Samford.