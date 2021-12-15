Fabulously designed starting with the covered porch entryway, leading into the spacious foyer adjacent to the large dining room with coffered ceiling and an additional first floor bedroom with bath, the Ellington plan is a must see. Walk past the stairwell into the kitchen with an offset breakfast area and marvel at the luxurious built in appliances and large walk in pantry. Before heading to the master suite adjacent to the kitchen be sure to take note of the large great room with its natural gas fireplace. In the master suite you will find your dream master bathroom equipped with separate his and her granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. The walk in closet is large enough for his and her wardrobes with room to spare. Upstairs you will find five additional spacious bedrooms all with walk in closets. You will also find an oversized loft area great for entertaining. This layout is perfect for a growing or large family lifestyle.
7 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $476,399
- Updated
Update: All northbound and southbound lanes in the incident area are open as of 9:30 p.m., according to the Opelika Police Department.
- Updated
The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions announced Auburn men's basketball will receive a four-year probation while coach Bruce Pearl will be suspended for two games.
- Updated
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is entering the transfer portal after spending the last three seasons as the Tigers’ starting quarterback, the junior announced on social media Sunday.
- Updated
Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
- Updated
"Hopefully at some point I get another opportunity, but if I don't, man, I can always say that I'm the winningest coach, percentage-wise, in Auburn history."
Phenix City teen tells deputies a drive-by shooting happened possibly because he owed money for marijuana, report says; his mother arrested
- Updated
A Phenix City woman whose home was the target of a drive-by shooting was arrested and charged with child endangerment after she refused to pre…
- Updated
Auburn and Opelika will be region foes once again after Opelika moved up to Class 7A as part of the AHSAA’s reclassification changes. Several other local schools were also affected.
- Updated
‘It’s important to remember that Auburn did not get off Friday with a slap on the wrist: Auburn got off with time served.’
- Updated
A new dog park coming to Auburn wants to give both pets and their owners a happy hour with a bar extension for humans to socialize among drink…
- Updated
“Anytime something takes four years, they suck at what they’re doing.”