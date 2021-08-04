8 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,150,000

This stunning, custom-built brick home nestled onto a lush ONE ACRE lot is easily one of the most beautiful homes in Auburn! Tucked away on a quiet cul de sac in lovely Asheton Lakes, it's a perfect hidden oasis offering privacy & room to breathe. Absolutely no detail has been overlooked, as is immediately apparent from the circular drive & scrolled ironwork double front doors. Gorgeous sand & finish hardwoods throughout along w/ soaring ceilings, deep crown moulding, recessed lighting, & plantation shutters. To one side of the foyer is an exquisite all-mahogany living room, featuring built-ins, judges panels, & coffered ceiling. Opposite the living is an elegant formal dining room, complete w/ wainscoting & alcove window. Connecting the dining & kitchen is a convenient butler's pantry w/ ice maker, lighted built-in china cabinet, & bank of granite-topped cabinetry for additional storage & prep space. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom real wood cabinetry w/ matching panel-front appliances,