This beautiful Southern estate on 33+ acres gives you space to breathe in the country while still being in Auburn city limits. With 8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and 3 half bathrooms, there is plenty of room for everyone. The first floor of the home is an entertainer’s showpiece, with a grand foyer, formal living and dining, and a fabulous kitchen with custom brick paver and hardwood flooring. Spacious kitchen island seats 10 and opens up to breakfast room and a cozy keeping room with a wood burning fireplace. Owner’s Suite is on the main with large en suite bath and tons of storage, including double walk-in closets. The terrace level boasts a large Auburn-themed game room, exercise room, theater/safe room and kitchenette. Walk outside to enjoy the stacked stone fireplace by the pool and take in the views of the spacious backyard and woods. On the property there is a lovely restored barn with 2 stalls for horses and wired for electricity and running water to simplify care of your animals.
8 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $1,770,000
