A Dad’s Father’s Day Gift to His Kids: Being Present

There is strong scientific evidence that a child’s relationship with their parents will have a lasting impact on his life – often stretching generations. Children with engaged fathers are more likely to have healthy relationships and academic success, while also reducing the child’s chances of delinquency and substance abuse. Parental bonding with a baby, from Day One, strengthens the immune system and cognitive development.

In short, dads being physically and emotionally present for their kids is critical to a strong child, family, and community.

But in order for dads to be present for their kids and eventually, grandkids, they must take steps to promote a long and healthy life. So for Father’s Day, here are some tips for dads to get and stay healthy:

First and foremost, if you smoke – quit. Today. Habitual smoking will cut your lifespan and make your years of life less productive. And second hand smoke will harm your kids.

Second, limit alcohol consumption. Excess drinking is linked to chronic diseases such as cirrhosis, pancreatitis, various cancers, obesity, high blood pressure, and psychological disorders.