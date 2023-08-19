A legislative effort to place deadlines on the responses to public records requests by Alabama agencies failed in what open-government advocates see as another blow to transparency in a state ranked low in complying with requests.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order in January 2023 addressing issues in the state’s open records law involving timely responses and costs. The order directed all state agencies to be more responsive, creating a 15-busines day window after which the agencies could ask for an additionally 15 days, and capping costs at $20 per hour and a flat $20 fee.

The momentum from Ivey’s order led directly into the passing of SB 196 by the Alabama Senate, sending it to the Alabama House of Representatives. The bill would require custodians of records to acknowledge receiving the request no more than 10 business days after it is sent it, and then, no more than 20 days after the request, the officials would have to respond with approval or denial.

However, the bill “died” on the last day of the 2023 legislative session, without the Alabama House of Representatives voting on it. Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association, said that the “governor’s legal team did not agree with the finite timeline to produce a public record” in a statement emailed to Alabama Reflector.

“I would say, compared to other states. We don’t have a very good open records law,” Associate General Counsel for the Alabama Press Association J. Evans Bailey said. “There aren’t any deadline for requests written into the statute and so the government can, theoretically, sit on a request for an unlimited period of time.”

Bailey also serves as shareholder for Rushton, Stakely, Johnston, & Garrett, and was also tasked with updating the Alabama Open Government Guide, which is an in-depth document published by the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press.

In 2019, a researcher with the University of Arizona conducted a study on the responsiveness to public records request. According to data collected from 2014-2017, Alabama was 51st in compliance with public records requests.

The study defined compliance as the “percentage of MuckRock requests that each state agency completed,” and Alabama had a compliance rate of just 10%. Additionally, the state averaged 76 days to respond.

While the bill failed, Bailey said there were other glaring issues in Alabama’s open records law that it did not address, such as fees.

“The Attorney General has said that the government is entitled to reasonable cost of reproducing a record. But what reasonable means is kind of in the eye of the beholder,” Bailey said. “Without a structured fee schedule, a lot of times, government agencies will quote unreasonable, astronomical fees for reproducing records as a means of kind of discouraging requests or trying to avoid responding to a request.”

While the rules for public records requests could change in the near future, Opelika City Clerk Russell Jones has been working to improve accessibility to Opelika City Government documents and in March, 2023, Jones launched a brand new public records request website.

While the previous method complied with state law, it was a complicated process with several unnecessary steps and for Jones, he wanted wanted to help the citizens of Opelika and supply them with the necessary information related to their requests and searches.

“Transparency is very important to us at the city of Opelika. We want to be open about anything that anybody needs as far as records,” Jones said. “That’s not just something that we get passed down from the legislature or Freedom of Information Act, that’s something that we want.”

All public records requests done through the city of Opelika are free of charge according to Jones, unless the request requires a significant amount of paper to be printed, in which case Jones would notify the requestor of the cost upfront. Copies of the Opelika Police reports are $10 each.

David Dorton is the director of Public Affairs for the City of Auburn, and while his title is different from Jones, he serves in a lot of the same roles as his counterpart in Opelika. Dorton’s department handles public records requests and he said the city is looking into a more digital process.

“We’re always working to improve these processes and transparency, so that process will become more digital,” Dorton said.

Copies of Auburn public records cost $0.25 per page and include an extra $20 per hour fee if it takes more than an hour for an employee to complete. As Dorton and his team continue to improve their own process, the potential changes at the state level are something they keep an eye on.

“We’ve been following very closely what happens in the state legislature, what they’ve talked about with public records law,” Dorton said. “And we’re certainly ready to adjust for whatever changes they might make.”

Alabama’s open records law has a clear outline of what is exempt from public disclosure. According to the public records request policy on the Alabama Department of Revenue website, ongoing criminal investigations, tax returns and financial statements are all of restricted records.

However, that distinction of “ongoing criminal investigations” changed significantly in 2021 when Lagniappe, a Mobile weekly news outlet, filed a lawsuit after a request for records related to the 2017 shooting of Jonathan Victor was denied by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled against Lagniappe and said that the “investigative-privilege exemption” applied due to all records relating to a criminal investigation.

“Basically the majority of the Alabama Supreme Court said that the public is not entitled to investigative records from law enforcement. You’re entitled to the basic facts, who, what, where, when, but anything beyond that, regardless of the source, is protected from disclosure under the act,” Bailey said

Bailey remains hopeful that change will come to the law, but the Supreme Court’s decision combined with the way SB 196 ended has caused some doubt to emerge.

“I think there’s a middle ground somewhere that is good for the public and good for law enforcement that we can work out. But for one reason or another, there’s just doesn’t seem to be much interest in changing the statute or changing the law,” Bailey said.