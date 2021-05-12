Alma
Adam Johnson’s love for games came as a young boy when he played chess for the first time against a girl in his neighborhood.
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
A music teacher changed Veronica Brock’s outlook on life.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.
Local gasoline prices haven’t been affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but drivers could notice a slight uptick in the coming days.
Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his re…
Watch now: Brea Humphrey-Williams, voted top nurse by O-A readers, says her secret is to be 'as honest as possible'
Brea Humphrey-Williams couldn’t imagine being anything but a nurse. She spent her youth helping to look after relatives with mental health iss…
Nurse spotlight: Melissa Simpson, of East Alabama ENT, says she makes sure her patients 'know they are No. 1'
Taking care of people.
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."