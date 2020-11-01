Bruce-Smith Engagement

Pastor Brian and Dianne Bruce of Camp Hill announce the engagement of their daughter, Hosanna Grace Bruce to Elijah Smith, son of Marc and Karen Smith of Valley, Alabama.

The bride-elect received honors while attending Southern Union. She is the youngest of nine children, which the Bruce’s have. She works at East Alabama Medical Center. She serves at the Highlands Church along with her Fiance. She enjoys hunting, and has won numerous honors at State Rifle Competition.

The perspective groom is a graduate of Southern Union. He will complete a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in December 2020 and hopes to earn a Master’s Degree in Engineer Management from Auburn by May 2022. He has worked for NASA and Martial Space Center and is currently employed at Auburn University of the Innovation Advancement and Commercialization.

Elijah’s grandparents are Ken and Caroline McKenzie of Valley, Alabama. His other Grandparents are Vernon and Jeanette Smit also of Valley, Alabama.

A Spring wedding date has been planned for April 11, 2021.