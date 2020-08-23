Ward 5 candidates for Opelika City Council

Brandon Fincher

Brandon Fincher is running for the Ward 5 council seat, in part because he takes exception to the mayor and city council approving raises for themselves, effective at the start of next year’s terms.

“We were paying attention two years ago when the mayor and the city council raised their pay…” said Fincher at the recent Opelika Chamber Commerce candidates’ forum.

He also used the forum to ask why a few large companies get tax breaks to operate in Opelika, while the small businesses don’t get the same consideration, echoing the statement he made in his campaign announcement: “Fairness in taxation is essential for the people to maintain trust in their government.”

Fincher is proposing a three-term limit for city council members, hopes to shift the city’s attention to issues like its lack of natural recreational spaces and wants to form a board to address police and community relations - noting the need for trust to rebuild between the community and law enforcement.

“I would like to establish a board made up of community members, government leaders and police administrators to meet quarterly and discuss what our officers and our citizens are seeing out in the community and what can be done to prevent small problems from becoming big problems down the road,” Fincher said. “I believe discussion leads to understanding and positive action from all sides involved.”

David Canon

David Canon is running for reelection as city councilman for Opelika’s Ward 5.