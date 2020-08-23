Ward 5 candidates for Opelika City Council

Brandon Fincher
Brandon Fincher is running for the Ward 5 council seat, in part because he takes exception to the mayor and city council approving raises for themselves, effective at the start of next year’s terms.
“We were paying attention two years ago when the mayor and the city council raised their pay…” said Fincher at the recent Opelika Chamber Commerce candidates’ forum.
He also used the forum to ask why a few large companies get tax breaks to operate in Opelika, while the small businesses don’t get the same consideration, echoing the statement he made in his campaign announcement: “Fairness in taxation is essential for the people to maintain trust in their government.”
Fincher is proposing a three-term limit for city council members, hopes to shift the city’s attention to issues like its lack of natural recreational spaces and wants to form a board to address police and community relations - noting the need for trust to rebuild between the community and law enforcement.
“I would like to establish a board made up of community members, government leaders and police administrators to meet quarterly and discuss what our officers and our citizens are seeing out in the community and what can be done to prevent small problems from becoming big problems down the road,” Fincher said. “I believe discussion leads to understanding and positive action from all sides involved.”
David Canon
David Canon is running for reelection as city councilman for Opelika’s Ward 5.
“I’m a native of Opelika and I’ve always loved this city,” said Canon, a retired banker who has two children and six grandchildren with his wife, Ann. “I’ve never lived anywhere else; I just love it here.”
Canon took over the council seat left by the late William Lazenby in 2010 and won full terms in 2012 and 2016.
Canon is a graduate of Opelika High School and Auburn University. He is a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. Canon has been active with the Opelika Rotary Club, Opelika Main Street and United Way of Opelika.
He said he’s proud of the progress Opelika has made over the last decade, including expanding the Sportsplex and other parks and recreation facilities and building the new public safety and fire department headquarters.
He acknowledged, however, that there is more work to be done.
“We need to look at economic development,” said Canon, who added that the city’s new high-tech industrial park at Veterans Parkway and Highway 280 would help with that.
The councilman also told the Opelika-Auburn News that maintaining public safety and keeping up with basic services — such as sewer replacements — should be top priorities, too.
“My goal is to keep Opelika the greatest city in Alabama,” said Canon at the forum.
Chuck Adams
Chuck Adams, a candidate for the Ward 5 council seat, has spent most of his life in Opelika, including working at the now shuttered Michelin plant and his years of ministry work. He said more jobs, better infrastructure and improved public safety are all within Opelika’s reach.
“I believe this city can accomplish great things…united together,” Adams told voters at the recent Chamber candidates’ forum.
His wife Karesa and both of their daughters graduated from Opelika High School. Their children live and work in Opelika and their grandchildren will attend the Opelika school system. Karesa has been in business as a cosmetologist in Opelika for almost 30 years and has owned Amity Salona and Boutique on Frederick Road for two years.
Safety and prosperity are on the minds of the people of Opelika, Adams said.
“I believe that Opelika is an economic engine that has nowhere near reached its full capacity, knowing that there will always need to be a balance between economics, safety and quality of life for the people of Opelika,” Adams told the Opelika-Auburn News. “I believe that the economic track that this city is on is one that will deliver prosperity for many years to come, which will allow Opelika (under proper leadership) to continue to and better its care of the most needy in our city.”
Todd Rauch
Todd Rauch said improving citizen’s access to the levers of government would be his top priority if he wins Canon’s Ward 5 seat. Bringing citizens and their representatives closer together is a 2-way street, however.
“Government requires constant attention and devotion from all of us,” Rauch said.
Rauch has lived in Opelika with his wife, Ali, for 11 years. He enlisted in the Army at age 17 as a Military Police officer. He was wounded in Iraq in 2003, eventually needing 12 surgeries to recover.
“The Army taught me how to be an effective leader, and I believe the best way to illustrate the city of Opelika’s Vets Choose Opelika initiative, is to have a veteran serving on the Opelika City Council,” Rauch stated in the news release announcing his candidacy.
Rauch went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University, and later worked as an intelligence specialist for the U.S. Army Aviation & Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville. He is currently the vice president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.
Rauch says he will be accessible, transparent and active in the community as a city councilman. His priorities include improved workforce development and expansion of the Opelika Industrial Park, improved recycling and infrastructure throughout the city, and support for Opelika City Schools and public safety agencies.
