 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Jury: Democratic PAC defamed Roy Moore, awards him $8.2M

  • 0
Roy Moore Defamation Lawsuit

FILE - Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore announces his run for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on June 20, 2019, in Montgomery, Ala. A federal jury awarded Republican Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, after finding that a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in an advertisement during the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama.

 Julie Bennett - freelancer, FR170675 AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal jury awarded Republican Roy Moore $8.2 million in damages Friday after finding a Democratic-aligned super PAC defamed him in a TV ad recounting sexual misconduct accusations during his failed 2017 U.S. Senate bid in Alabama.

Jurors found the Senate Majority PAC made false and defamatory statements against Moore in one ad that attempted to highlight the accusations against Moore. The verdict, returned by a jury after a brief trial in Anniston, Alabama, was a victory for Moore, who has lost other defamation lawsuits, including one against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen.

“We’re very thankful to God for an opportunity to help restore my reputation which was severely damaged by the 2017 election,” Moore said in a telephone interview.

People are also reading…

Ben Stafford, an attorney representing Senate Majority PAC, said in an emailed statement that they believe the ruling would be overturned on appeal.

Moore, a former Republican judge known for his hardline stances opposing same-sex marriage and supporting the public display of Ten Commandments, lost the 2017 Senate race after his campaign was rocked by misconduct allegations against him. Leigh Corfman told The Washington Post and said Moore sexually touched her in 1979 when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney. Moore denied the accusation. Other women said Moore dated them, or asked them out on dates, when they were older teens.

The accusations against Moore contributed to his loss to Democrat Doug Jones, the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the Senate in a quarter-century. The seat returned to Republican control with the 2020 election of Tommy Tuberville, a former college football coach.

Senate Majority PAC funded a group called Highway 31 that ran a $4 million advertising blitz against Moore.

The lawsuit centered on one TV commercial that recounted accusations against Moore. Moore's attorneys argued the ad, through the juxtaposition of statements, falsely claimed he solicited sex from young girls at a shopping mall, including another 14-year-old who was working as a Santa's helper, and that resulted in him being banned from the mall.

The advertisement began with: “What do people who know Roy Moore say?” It followed with the statements “Moore was actually banned from the Gadsden mall ... for soliciting sex from young girls” and “One he approached was 14 and working as Santa’s helper.”

Wendy Miller has previously testified that she met Moore when she was 14 and working as a Santa’s helper at the local mall. She testified Moore told her she was pretty, asked her where she went to high school and offered to buy her a soda. He asked her asked her out two years later, but her mother told her she could not go.

Moore’s attorneys argued the juxtaposition of statements in the ad painted Moore in a false light and falsely made it look like he was soliciting sex from girls at the mall.

“In their ad they strung quotes together to make a single statement. That’s what the jury found offensive. They got up and lied and said they didn’t intend that,” Jeffrey Scott Wittenbrink, an attorney for Moore, said.

The Senate Majority PAC had argued the ad was substantially true and that there were widespread reports about Moore’s inappropriate behavior at the mall. An attorney said they planned to appeal.

According to a Thursday court filing from Senate Majority, a Gadsden police officer who worked as security at the Gadsden Mall in the late 1970s — J.D. Thomas — testified that he told Moore not to return to the mall after receiving complaints from store managers that Moore was asking out teen employees or making them uncomfortable. Moore maintained he was never banned from the mall.

“No amount of deflection or distraction from Roy Moore will change the fact that multiple individuals testified under oath to corroborate credible accusations against him. Many others have come forward to make their allegations public, at serious personal cost. We do not think this verdict is the right decision, but we believe the facts are clear and this ruling will be overturned on appeal," Stafford, an attorney representing Senate Majority PAC, said in an emailed statement.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama man accused of capital murder, holding girl captive

Alabama man accused of capital murder, holding girl captive

Alabama authorities say a man accused of abducting a 12-year-old girl who escaped after a week in captivity is charged with killing a woman and child found dismembered inside the residence where she was held. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes was already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl's mistreatment. Officials and documents say the man also was charged with capital murder in the deaths of a woman and male child found dismembered and decomposing inside the mobile home in central Alabama. Court documents show the girl was kept captive for about a week and finally chewed her way through restraints. She escaped, leading to an investigation and the discovery of the bodies.

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where in 1906, innocent Black men and women were chased and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men. The massacre claimed more than 25 victims and shaped Atlanta's geography and politics in ways that continue today. But it's less widely known than the Tulsa Race Massacre. Activists say that's because it doesn't fit with the civil rights story Atlanta likes to tell. They're hoping to change the narrative with tours, performances and memorials. They're also looking for 500 hosts to set tables for 5,000 people for dinners where the massacre will be discussed.

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. But it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted. That leaves it unclear whether the two will clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign says the candidate had accepted Nexstar Media Group's invitation to debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 14. Walker has been proclaiming his readiness to debate Warnock for months. But his campaign has expressed doubts over whether formats and moderators would be fair to Walker. Warnock in June accepted invitations for a separate Savannah debate, plus events in Atlanta and Macon.

Driver crashes into crowd in downtown Savannah; 4 hurt

Police say four people have been injured after an elderly person accidentally drove through a popular tourist and shopping district in downtown Savannah. Police tweeted that two adults were seriously injured and two juveniles suffered minor injuries after a driver drove into Ellis Square on Saturday evening. The square is surrounded by restaurants and shops and features a large water fountain that is a popular attraction for kids to splash around in. Police did not immediately say what caused the driver to crash or whether the driver would be charged.

Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

Cancellation of Atlanta festival sparks new fight over guns

The cancellation of a major music festival in Atlanta has ignited a new fight over Georgia gun laws. Live Nation has refused to say why it abruptly called off September’s Music Midtown festival last week. But news outlets ascribed the decision to state gun laws that could have prevented organizers from enforcing a ban on firearms. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other Democrats have blasted Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for the cancellation, though the gun law cited in news reports preceded his administration. Kemp has accused Democrats of pushing critical narratives of Georgia’s firearms landscape to distract from inflation.

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged 41-year-old Jessica Burgess with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy and then burning and burying the fetus. Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith says he's never had a case involving an illegal abortion in his 32 years as the prosecutor.

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

The white father and son convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting after they chased the 25-year-old Black man through a Georgia neighborhood have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael on Monday in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced to life without parole in a state court for Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert