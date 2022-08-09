 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M

  • 0
Renaming Army Bases

FILE - Fort Bragg is seen on Feb. 3, 2022, in Fort Bragg, N.C. An independent commission said Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 that renaming nine U.S. Army posts that commemorate Confederate officers would cost $21 million. The name changes would lead to the rebranding of everything from welcome marquees and road signs to water towers and hospital doors.

 Chris Seward - freelancer, FR27582 AP

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission.

The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending the new Army base names to Congress on Monday. It included a 17-page list of assets that are tied to the Confederacy, from the decals on 300 recycling bins at Fort Bragg in North Carolina to the sign for a softball field at Fort Hood in Texas.

The report is the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The renaming process was laid out in a law passed by Congress in late 2020. The secretary of defense is expected to implement the commission’s plan no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

People are also reading…

Monday's report provided detailed — and sometimes unflattering — descriptions of the Confederate officers whose names would be removed as well as the accomplishments of those whose names would replace them. Fort Bragg is the only base that would not be named after a person. It would be called Fort Liberty.

The commission wrote that Fort Benning in Georgia was named after a “lawyer, ardent secessionist, bitter opponent of abolition and senior officer in the Confederate Army."

The report stated that Henry L. Benning “is on record as saying that he would rather be stricken with illness and starvation than see slaves liberated and given equality as citizens.”

The commission recommends renaming the base after a married couple: Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, who served in Vietnam and received the Distinguished Service Cross, and his wife Julia, who prompted the creation of teams that do in-person notifications of military casualties.

Renaming the base would cost just under $5 million, the report stated. The effort would target anything from the wording on airfield doors to the name of an airstrip. It would also include removing Confederate names from paver stones on a walk to a memorial that honors U.S. Army Rangers.

Fort Bragg, which is home to the 82nd Airborne Division, was named after a “slave-owning plantation owner and senior Confederate Army officer,” the report said.

Braxton Bragg is "considered one of the worst generals of the Civil War; most of the battles he was involved in ended in defeat and resulted in tremendous losses for the Confederate Army; highly consequential to the ultimate defeat of the Confederacy,” the commission wrote.

Renaming the base to Fort Liberty would cost about $6.3 million, the report said. It would include rebranding 45 police vehicles and 15 emergency services vehicles, such as fire engines and ambulances.

The other bases recommended for renaming are Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Lee and Fort Pickett in Virginia; Fort Gordon in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Polk in Louisiana and Fort Rucker in Alabama.

For years, U.S. military officials had defended the naming of bases after Confederate officers. But in the aftermath of the Floyd killing, and the months of racial unrest that followed, Congress ordered a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets such as roads, buildings, memorials, signs and landmarks that honored rebel leaders.

The change in the military’s thinking was reflected in congressional testimony by Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, a month after Floyd’s death. He said the current base names could be reminders to Black soldiers that rebel officers fought for an institution that may have enslaved their ancestors.

The Naming Commission said subsequent installments of the final report will address assets at the military academies and other places within the Department of Defense.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

Trump loyalist wins GOP nod to oversee Arizona elections

An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy. Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries. In Kansas, the top state elections official beat back a far-right challenger who promoted conspiracy theories, while in Washington voters were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where in 1906, innocent Black men and women were chased and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men. The massacre claimed more than 25 victims and shaped Atlanta's geography and politics in ways that continue today. But it's less widely known than the Tulsa Race Massacre. Activists say that's because it doesn't fit with the civil rights story Atlanta likes to tell. They're hoping to change the narrative with tours, performances and memorials. They're also looking for 500 hosts to set tables for 5,000 people for dinners where the massacre will be discussed.

Inmates helping round out job market in Alabama community

Inmates are helping round out job market in a north Alabama community. The head of Morgan County Community Corrections and Court Services says fast food and other restaurants, construction companies, and manufacturing plants are the top employers using work-release inmates in the county. A Wayne Farms spokesman says the poultry company has about 10 trusted prisoners on its local payroll. The state unemployment rate fell to an all-time low of 2.6% in June, and some companies are having a hard time finding workers.

Alabama man accused of capital murder, holding girl captive

Alabama man accused of capital murder, holding girl captive

Alabama authorities say a man accused of abducting a 12-year-old girl who escaped after a week in captivity is charged with killing a woman and child found dismembered inside the residence where she was held. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes was already charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl's mistreatment. Officials and documents say the man also was charged with capital murder in the deaths of a woman and male child found dismembered and decomposing inside the mobile home in central Alabama. Court documents show the girl was kept captive for about a week and finally chewed her way through restraints. She escaped, leading to an investigation and the discovery of the bodies.

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock. But it’s not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted. That leaves it unclear whether the two will clash in person before the November general election. Walker’s campaign says the candidate had accepted Nexstar Media Group's invitation to debate Warnock in Savannah on Oct. 14. Walker has been proclaiming his readiness to debate Warnock for months. But his campaign has expressed doubts over whether formats and moderators would be fair to Walker. Warnock in June accepted invitations for a separate Savannah debate, plus events in Atlanta and Macon.

In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

Federal officials announced a pilot program on Tuesday to help 11 communities improve their sewage infrastructure. Officials made the announcement in Lowndes County, Alabama, which has suffered for decades with inadequate sewage systems. After heavy rains, human waste covers Charlie Mae Holcomb's front yard and she wants officials to finally address the problem. Federal officials said the new pilot program will help 11 communities assess their sewage problems, plan improvements and receive the financial and technical help to make those plans real.

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was “100% real.” The jury in Austin, Texas, began deliberating Wednesday how much the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host owes the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Testimony wrapped up with Jones telling the jurors that any compensation above $2 million would sink his Texas-based company. Jones also acknowledged that he was wrong to push false claims that the massacre didn’t happen. The parents suing Jones testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn't suffice and that Jones must be held accountable. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Cumulus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same p…

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert