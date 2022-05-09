 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'Ultimate showman' of bass fishing, Ray Scott, dead at 88

  • Updated
  • 0
Obit Ray Scott

First lady Barbara Bush holds a mounted bass as a joke with fishing partner Ray Scott at his lake in Pintlala on Jan. 1, 1990. A longtime aide said Scott died on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the age of 88.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ray Scott, a consummate promoter who helped launch professional bass angling and became a fishing buddy to presidents while popularizing the conservation practice of catching and releasing fish, has died, a longtime aide said Monday.

Scott died of natural causes late Sunday at a rehabilitation center near Montgomery, said Jim Kientz, who worked for Scott for more than two decades. He was 88.

A member of the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, Scott founded the first professional bass fishing tournament in the late 1960s. Anglers could win money based on the weight of the fish they caught over several days on a lake or river, and they were penalized if a fish died.

Pro fishing caught on and Scott’s Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or BASS, grew into what it describes as the world’s largest fishing organization. Its signature tournament, the Bassmaster Classic, includes equipment shows that draw thousands of spectators.

For years, Scott — with an ever-present cowboy hat and a wide grin — emceed the tournament weigh-in shows where anglers pull live, flapping fish out of holding tanks as thousands watched.

People are also reading…

“He was one of the few who could just walk on and light up a stage like no ones business,” Kientz said. “He was the ultimate showman.”

Scott’s vision for bass fishing created an entire industry, said Chase Anderson, the current chief executive of BASS, which Scott sold in 1986.

“Ray’s contributions and impact on conservation and his advocacy and passion for anglers and our sport set the standard for tournament fishing and are something we will always strive to uphold,” he said in a statement.

At the height of his success, Scott had a rural spread with a stocked fishing lake in the tiny central Alabama community of Pintlala that attracted former Presidents George H.W. Bush and son George W. Bush.

The late first lady Barbara Bush came along on a New Year’s trip in 1990 and held up a gigantic mounted bass in a boat as Scott laughed nearby. Through the years, Scott played host to “a slew of other politicians and celebrities along life’s highway,” Kientz said.

Interested in conservation, Scott helped popularize the now-common practice of catch-and-release fishing in which sport anglers hook a fish and return it quickly to the water once caught through tournaments. He also advocated for safer boating by requiring tournament participants to wear life preservers and pushed for boating safety laws before founding a company that sells deer-hunting supplies.

Scott retired from business several years ago and still lived in Pintlala, Kientz said. Survivors include his wife, Susan, and four adult children, he said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who've refused to cooperate otherwise. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate" in the investigation. The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires

More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires

Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate into the weekend in northern New Mexico. Strong winds in bone-dry conditions have made the blazes especially difficult to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew Friday east of Santa Fe to more than 117 square miles. Gusty winds grounded aircraft and crews lost some of the containment they had established in recent days. About 1,000 firefighters on the lines, and officials say more air and ground support is on the way. Experts say some of the wildland timber is drier than kiln-dried wood.

Palin on serving in Congress: 'It would be all about Alaska'

Palin on serving in Congress: 'It would be all about Alaska'

Sarah Palin says she’s serious about her campaign for the U.S. House, telling The Associated Press that her unique place in American politics would put her in a stronger position representing Alaska in Washington. Still, she says that if Donald Trump runs for president in 2024 and asks her to be his running mate, she’ll consider it. Trump has endorsed Palin in her bid for Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat. She is one of 48 candidates running for the seat following the death of Republican congressman Don Young. Palin was the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee. 

NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles

NFL draft class faced major challenges in COVID-19 battles

This year's NFL draft class speaks reluctantly about its COVID-19 experiences. To some, they are inspirational reminders of what they've already overcome. To others, the challenges were more akin to old war stories. Whether it was the travel restrictions that prevented Alabama receiver John Metchie III from seeing his family in Canada for two years, Louisiana tackle Max Mitchell being pulled off the practice field after a test revealed he had COVID-19 antibodies or Ohio State offensive lineman Nick Petit-Frere watching a season canceled and later reinstated, none of it has been easy to cope with.

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

Judge halts Kemp's unlimited fundraising in governor's race

A federal judge has ruled that a special campaign committee created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp cannot raise money unless and until he secures his party’s nomination. A state law passed and signed by Kemp last year allowed certain top elected officials and party nominees to create “leadership committees” that can raise campaign funds without limits, including during the legislative session. Ruling on a motion in a lawsuit filed by Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Thursday ruled that Kemp’s Georgians First Leadership Committee cannot solicit or receive contributions until after the primary election and any possible runoff that makes him the Republican nominee for governor.

Alabama's longest-serving state Rep. Steve McMillan dies

The longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives has died. State Rep. Steve McMillan of Foley was 80 and had been diagnosed with brain tumors. First elected in 1980, McMillan was known as the “dean of the House.” He was first elected as a Democrat to succeed his twin brother, John McMillan. He switched to the Republican Party in 1993. McMillan announced this January that he had been diagnosed with three brain tumors and would be undergoing treatment. Speaker Mac McCutcheon said McMillan was a mentor to many House members and a close friend and trusted advisor. 

Sheriff: 1 person killed in Alabama house fire

Officials say one person is dead after a home caught fire in northwestern Alabama. News outlets report the Etowah County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death Saturday morning in Attalla. Sheriff's deputies and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 a.m. about a home on fire with a person inside. Authorities say first responders tried to rescue the person but were unsuccessful. The victim's name was not immediately released so that officials could notify the person's family. The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating  to determine what caused the fatal fire.

FACT FOCUS: Food plant fires fuel conspiracy theory

FACT FOCUS: Food plant fires fuel conspiracy theory

A small fire at a Perdue Farms soybean facility in Virginia on Saturday has become the most recent fodder for a conspiracy theory that suggests fires at food processing plants and other facilities are part of an effort to undermine the U.S. food supply. Fire officials in Virginia and other locations where cases have been cited say the incidents are accidents, not arson, and the National Fire Protection Association says fires in the first four months of 2022 do not "signal anything out of the ordinary.”  Experts also say the fires are not a major threat to the U.S. food supply.

Georgia Republicans spar over Trump's false election claims

Georgia Republicans spar over Trump's false election claims

Georgia Republicans vying for the state's top elections post sparred Monday over former President Donald Trump's false claim that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. At a debate in Atlanta, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused his main rival, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, of lying and spreading misinformation about the presidential contest in the state. Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia's electoral votes, but Hice maintains without evidence and despite multiple reviews that an accurate count would show a Trump victory. Hice said Monday that Raffensperger did not adequately investigate the election results and was acting like a Democrat with his attacks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert