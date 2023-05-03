Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Opelika is bringing a new Publix and retail shopping center to the area. The shopping center will include 12 to 16 businesses.
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
For ecologically minded gardeners, a new nursery has opened in Auburn featuring flora native to our state.
Five of the six suspects charged in the Dadeville mass shooting appeared in court Tuesday morning for an ‘Aniah’s Law’ hearing.
A new Data Center at Auburn Technology Park was approved Tuesday night at the Auburn City Council meeting.