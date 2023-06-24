Related to this story
The 2023 O-A News All-Area Baseball Team is here!
Longtime Auburn restaurant Amsterdam Café will expand its business model this summer with a new fast casual locations.
A 44-year-old man was shot Friday night near Lee Road 57, leaving him with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Auburn police.
They’d called it ‘Skip Sunday’ — because after Auburn won and Alabama lost, the Auburn fans would skip down the driveway on Sunday morning to …
A pair of Auburn parents were arrested and charged after authorities found 6-year-old Sulivan Watford dead at an Auburn home on Core Drive.