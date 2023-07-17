Jul 17, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Officials survey a damaged tractor-trailer July 12 on westbound Interstate 70 after it collided with a Greyhound bus near St. louis. CHRISTIAN GOODEN, ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on July 12 after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near St. louis. CHRISTIAN GOODEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Target open for business on Toomer's Corner, bringing 70 jobs to Auburn This is the second Target store to open in Auburn. Reports: Auburn linebacker DeMario Tolan no longer with program Tolan transferred to Auburn from LSU in January. Auburn sports radio broadcasts move to Auburn Network locally Auburn sports radio broadcasts for upcoming seasons have moved stations in the local Auburn-Opelika area. Woodland Pines Elementary prepares for its first school year Woodland Pines Elementary School will be Auburn City Schools' 10th elementary school. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the construction, th… Auburn gymnastics picks up transfer from Temple The Auburn gymnastics team picked up a new option on two events Tuesday, as Temple sophomore Anna Hill announced on social media that she’d be…