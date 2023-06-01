Six people have been arrested in the Dadeville mass shooting. All have been charged with four counts of reckless murder. Pictured are Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee (top left), Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee (top center), Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn (top right), Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee (bottom left), and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn (bottom right). The 15-year-old suspect is not pictured.