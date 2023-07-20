Jul 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Elaine Sango-Strickland-Blackmon poses for a photo with her two sons: former NBA player Erick Strickland (middle) and musician Cordaryl Strickland (Bobo Sango). SUBMITTED PHOTO S Elaine Sango-Strickland-Blackmon is in the process of adopting 3-year-old Za'rell. Related to this story Most Popular Target open for business on Toomer's Corner, bringing 70 jobs to Auburn This is the second Target store to open in Auburn. Auburn football players still subject to university review Two months after Auburn University stated that indefinite suspension had been issued for violation of athletics department policy, Auburn head… Country Club Road will permanently close in August for AU airport extension The City of Opelika will be permanently closing Country Club Road to accommodate the expansion of Auburn University Regional Airport’s safety zone. Auburn sports radio broadcasts move to Auburn Network locally Auburn sports radio broadcasts for upcoming seasons have moved stations in the local Auburn-Opelika area. Woodland Pines Elementary prepares for its first school year Woodland Pines Elementary School will be Auburn City Schools' 10th elementary school. After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the construction, th…