While the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday this year, the Lee County community can start celebrating over the weekend with unique firework shows.
The Burlington department store will open a new Opelika location in Tiger Town.
Here's what you can expect.
Auburn softball has brought championship experience to its coaching staff, as head coach Mickey Dean announced on Monday the hiring of Hannah …
Auburn football had extra reason to celebrate July 4, as all-state linebacker D’Angelo Barber committed to the Tigers.