May 11, 2023 12 min ago 0 1 of 2 Sherry Bailey Potts celebrates after receiving her degree during an Auburn University commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Neville Arena in Auburn. ADAM SPARKS, Sherry Potts, 70, graduated from Auburn University this past weekend PHOTO PROVIDED BY AUBURN UNIVERSITY Related to this story Most Popular Auburn legend Tim Hudson calls season with son at Lee-Scott his ‘favorite year of baseball’ “I’ve been doing this for a living for 20 years and to be able to give that back to my son, the experiences I’ve had over the years, it’s been… Meet the new owners of The Coffee Shop in downtown Opelika Joshua Dairen and his wife, Keema, now own The Coffee Shop in downtown Opelika. Jack’s to open new Phenix City restaurant with double drive-thru lanes The new location is also one of nine to feature the brand’s Digital 2.0 design, which includes drive-thru lanes and a curbside pickup feature … Opelika grill master to compete in LongHorn's national competition Marty Burroughs, a grill master at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Opelika, is a top contender in the food chain’s Steak Master Series Competition. Mage crosses finish 1st in Kentucky Derby amid 7th death Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.