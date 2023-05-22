Damone Presley sits next to a memorial area in his house for his daughter, Nitosha, on May 4 in St. Paul, Minn. Nitosha and three friends were found shot to death inside an SUV in the middle of a Wisconsin cornfield after being killed in St. Paul. As the number of people who die in mass killings in the U.S. continues to rise, thousands more are left to handle the trauma of losing someone they love.