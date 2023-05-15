Hagan Wagoner (left), Cade Wagoner (center) and Jennifer Wagoner (right) posing for a picture of Cade in his ROTC uniform at Auburn University. Cade will be attending West Point University this Fall to continue his degree in mechanical engineering.
CONTRIBUTED BY JENNIFER WAGONER
Connor Ramones will be going to the Naval Academy this fall after graduating from Smiths Station.
“I’ve been doing this for a living for 20 years and to be able to give that back to my son, the experiences I’ve had over the years, it’s been…
Hagan Wagoner (left), Cade Wagoner (center) and Jennifer Wagoner (right) posing for a picture of Cade in his ROTC uniform at Auburn University. Cade will be attending West Point University this Fall to continue his degree in mechanical engineering.