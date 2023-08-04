Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn staple's menu will remain the same while the new owners plan to bring back lunch hours and open the business on Sundays for the fir…
“I wouldn't open this anywhere else to start, but here, I think it's the perfect spot," says franchise owner Kurt Hayley who was born and rais…
“This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will we…
“Bubba set the standard for our department. He was courageous, loyal and passionate about firefighting and the Opelika community," the Opelika…
"That momentum will carry over and continue to carry over, and we're going to keep it pushing.”