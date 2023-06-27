Related to this story
Price coached at Auburn as part of Tommy Tuberville’s staff.
Part of East Magnolia Avenue in downtown Auburn will be closed Sunday, June 25 from 8 am to 4pm as close to 100 classic cars roll into town fo…
The prosecution called the victim and a witness to the stand on Wednesday during the Skybar owner's sexual misconduct case at the Lee County J…
With Tuberville, Petrino and Chizik on staff, Auburn was a bounce of the ball away from the SEC Championship Game in 2002.
Auburn Skybar Café owner Pat Grider was found not guilty by a Lee County jury on Thursday.