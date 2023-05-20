Travelers wait in line April 26 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport to use the transportation Security administration's new facial recognition in Glen Burnie, Md.
JULIA NIKHINSON PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A traveler inserts her Id card April 26 while using the transportation Security administration's new facial recognition technology at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport in Glen Burnie, Md.
Transportation Security administration's Identity Management Capabilities Manager Jason Lim demonstrates new facial recognition technology April 26 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport in Glen Burnie, Md.
A traveler inserts her Id card April 26 while using the transportation Security administration's new facial recognition technology at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport in Glen Burnie, Md.
Transportation Security administration's Identity Management Capabilities Manager Jason Lim demonstrates new facial recognition technology April 26 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall airport in Glen Burnie, Md.