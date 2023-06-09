Related to this story
Most Popular
The Birmingham-based sandwich shop Melt will open a new location in Auburn in early 2024.
The Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. will allow guests to break things in a controlled environment. Expected to open in early July, the e…
Milo’s Hamburgers announced on Thursday afternoon that it’ll open a new restaurant this fall as part of the Northside Crossing retail development.
A new pancake house that serves breakfast, brunch and lunch opened Tuesday morning in downtown Auburn.
"It's just kind of more loose out here, and so I thought it was the perfect spot to put a pool and have a party."