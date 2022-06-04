AU/FSU Game Story

At least six members of the Alabama Legislature lost to primary challengers on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns, and several races are yet to be decided. Republican Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn is trailing challenger Jay Hovey by four votes, according to unofficial returns. Provisional ballots will be counted next week. In the House of Representatives, Rep. Will Dismukes of Prattville lost to challenger Jerry Starnes. His defeat came after a series of political and legal troubles. Republican Reps. Joe Faust of Fairhope, Dickie Drake of Leeds, Tommy Hanes of Bryant, Proncey Robertson of Mount Hope and Democratic Rep. Ralph Howard of Greensboro also lost to primary challengers.