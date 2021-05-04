Aubrey
Guthrie's set to open another store in downtown Auburn, where it launched the chicken-finger craze in the '80s
Less than 400 yards away from the site of its first Auburn restaurant—which was billed as the nation’s first chicken-finger restaurant—comes a…
Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson will have a chance to prove himself in the NFL.
Watch now: 335-pound Rakavius Chambers switches dream job from NFL lineman to cardiothoracic surgeon
"I didn't want to spend any more time pursuing the NFL, even though I love football with all my heart. The medical field was calling ... It felt like the right time."
‘Between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh’: Youthful offender hearing held in Bramblett crash case
A youthful offender arraignment and plea hearing was held in the Lee County Justice Center Wednesday in the case of Johnston Taylor, 18, who w…
Aubie the Tiger became the most decorated collegiate mascot Wednesday after winning his 10th Universal Cheer Association Mascot National Champ…
Keep Opelika Beautiful’s 15th annual Garden in the Park will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park this Saturday after being cancelled last year …
'It is really just so nice of Auburn to put this on for us': AU grads celebrate ceremony's return to Jordan-Hare
On Saturday, thousands of guests celebrated Auburn University’s Class of 2021 in a Jordan-Hare Stadium commencement ceremony, after last year’…
A road sign has been stolen from Well Red, an Auburn coffee and wine shop and independent bookstore, according to owner Richard Tomasello.
Opelika mayor says HBO's 'Generation Hustle' episode 'pretty much told the story of what happened' with Sandler and Roundhouse
HBO’s new true crime documentary series “Generation Hustle” features the city of Opelika and Roundhouse, the startup business incubator founde…
A section of Andrews Road in Opelika will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week for bridge replacement.