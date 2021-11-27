Auburn defense ‘gave it all’ but ran out of gas in Iron Bowl loss

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary felt that the Tigers’ defense gave it their all against Alabama.
The Tigers stifled Alabama’s explosive offense through three quarters and held the Crimson Tide scoreless going into the fourth.
But with a hurting TJ Finley in at quarterback, Auburn’s offense stalled late, and Alabama’s offense took advantage of a worn-out Auburn defense.
“At the end, I felt like I gave it all I got,” McCreary said. “I feel like we gave it all we’ve got as a team. There was some stuff that I felt like we could’ve did better. There’s always some mistakes, we aren’t perfect.
“I feel like at the end, we really played our hearts out. That was the best I’ve ever seen my team play four quarters, even halftime. That’s my first time going to overtime with Alabama, so I felt like the team did good. We kept pushing and pushing.”
Over the course of the final 11:50, Alabama’s offense dissected the defense, scoring on two of its final three drives to force overtime.
After an interception by Finley gave Alabama the ball in Auburn territory, EDGE Derick Hall sacked Bryce Young on third down from the Auburn 7-yard line to force a 30-yard field goal with 8:44 left.
Even after Alabama’s field goal made it 10-3, the Crimson Tide punted on their next offensive possession, and the momentum seemed to shift back in Auburn’s favor.
The Tigers went three-and-out and punted to the Alabama 3-yard line.
Alabama had 97 yards of green grass in front of them and a sea of blue jerseys with a little over a minute left in regulation.
“It’s a two-minute drive, so obviously they’re going to throw the ball, they’re going to move it around a little bit,” Hall said. “Obviously they have good receivers, John Metchie, probably one of the top receivers in the country, so really just trying to keep our pass-rush down, keeping contain and moving around, things like that.”
Instead of another stop by Auburn’s defense, the Crimson Tide rolled down the field for a game-tying touchdown.
With 24 seconds left, Ja’Corey Brooks hauled in an over-the-shoulder reception from Bryce Young for a 22-yard touchdown right in front of Auburn’s student section.
“Like I said, stuff happens and situations happen throughout the game,” Hall said. “That’s something I would say we practice on, but we didn’t complete the task.
“I think them moving down the field was something that we were aware of that could possibly happen, but also just trying to finish that drive. Like I said, we didn’t get the job done, but guys fought, guys played hard, and there’s no more we could ask for.”
The game-tying touchdown was all the momentum the Crimson Tide needed.
After being held scoreless for 11 consecutive offensive possessions, Alabama’s offense scored on four of its final five possessions as they outlasted Auburn in overtime for the win.
“Obviously, just the way you lose like that, it sucks,” Hall said. “We wanted to send these seniors out the right way, and I think losing like that is really painful. Obviously it’s painful for anybody. We came into this game, we fought, we prepared, we played play after play, drive after drive.
“When you come down to the wire like that and you don’t finish, it hurts. It sucks. It’s painful. I think just emotionally, it was a little bit overwhelming at the time. We came in the locker room and collected and calmed down. Everyone will be fine when the sun rises tomorrow morning.”