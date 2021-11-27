Auburn defense ‘gave it all’ but ran out of gas in Iron Bowl loss

The Tigers went three-and-out and punted to the Alabama 3-yard line.

Alabama had 97 yards of green grass in front of them and a sea of blue jerseys with a little over a minute left in regulation.

“It’s a two-minute drive, so obviously they’re going to throw the ball, they’re going to move it around a little bit,” Hall said. “Obviously they have good receivers, John Metchie, probably one of the top receivers in the country, so really just trying to keep our pass-rush down, keeping contain and moving around, things like that.”

Instead of another stop by Auburn’s defense, the Crimson Tide rolled down the field for a game-tying touchdown.

With 24 seconds left, Ja’Corey Brooks hauled in an over-the-shoulder reception from Bryce Young for a 22-yard touchdown right in front of Auburn’s student section.

“Like I said, stuff happens and situations happen throughout the game,” Hall said. “That’s something I would say we practice on, but we didn’t complete the task.