Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon officially signs with Auburn University
Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon officially signs with Auburn University

Auburn vs Baker

Auburn's Powell Gordon (20) sacks Baker quarterback Joshua Flowers (8) in the first half. Auburn vs Baker on Friday, Nov. 5 in Auburn, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Auburn Tigers have officially added homegrown talent to their roster.

Auburn High linebacker Powell Gordon officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Gordon was the first commit in the 2022 class, having pledged to his hometown school back on February 25.

Gordon entered 2021 as an O-A News Super 8 Senior and lived up to the high expectations. He had 97 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and nine sacks as a senior for an Auburn High squad that made the Class 7A state semifinals.

Gordon is considered a three-star prospect by all four major recruiting websites.

Powell Gordon

Hometown: Auburn, AL

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐

