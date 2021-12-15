 Skip to main content
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris officially signs with Auburn University
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris officially signs with Auburn University

  • Updated
Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris speaks at the 2021 Fox Sports 910 AM-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days' opening session on July 27 in Opelika.

Auburn High offensive tackle Eston Harris won’t have far to go to play his college ball.

Harris put pen to paper on Wednesday and officially signed with Auburn University. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris committed to Auburn on Oct. 14.

Harris started his high school career at Beauregard but had little issue after transferring to Auburn High prior to his senior season. Harris was an important part of a loaded offensive line for the Tigers and graded out at over 92 percent for the 10-win squad.

Harris is considered a four-star recruit per ESPN. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 consider him a three-star prospect.

Eston Harris

Hometown: Beauregard, AL

Height: 6-6

Weight: 290

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

On3: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

