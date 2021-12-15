Auburn High offensive lineman Eston Harris officially signs with Auburn University

Auburn High offensive tackle Eston Harris won’t have far to go to play his college ball.
Harris put pen to paper on Wednesday and officially signed with Auburn University. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound Harris committed to Auburn on Oct. 14.
Harris started his high school career at Beauregard but had little issue after transferring to Auburn High prior to his senior season. Harris was an important part of a loaded offensive line for the Tigers and graded out at over 92 percent for the 10-win squad.
Harris is considered a four-star recruit per ESPN. Rivals, 247Sports and On3 consider him a three-star prospect.
Eston Harris
Hometown: Beauregard, AL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 290
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
On3: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐