Auburn, Opelika each grow by more than 15% over past decade, according to new Census estimates

Auburn and Opelika each saw population growth over the decade, according to new Census estimates.

The data, released by the U.S. Census Bureau on May 28, reflects population estimates as of July 1, 2020, according to the published data.

The city of Auburn added 14,963 residents over the past decade, for an increase of more than 27% and now has a total of 68,343 residents, up from 53,380 in 2010.

From 2019 to 2020, Auburn increased its population by 1,902 people, for a growth rate of 2.86%.

The City of Opelika added 4,649 residents over the past decade for an increase of nearly 18 percent and now has 31,135 total residents, up from 26,477 in 2010.

From 2019 to 2020, Opelika increased its population by 213 people, for a growth rate of about 0.7%.

The population estimates are published by the Census Bureau and will be compared to the 2020 Census, the U.S. Constitution-mandated population count held once every 10 years, to determine the estimate's accuracy.