Auburn's Hardgrave selected as next University of Memphis president

Auburn University Provost Bill Hardgrave is leaving The Plains to become the next president of the University of Memphis.
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees unanimously voted in Hardgrave as the university's 13th president in a special called Tuesday meeting.
"I'm not leaving Auburn, I'm going to Memphis," Hardgrave told the Memphis Business Journal. "This is a great place. As I learned more about Memphis, who they are and what they're trying to be, it was a perfect fit for me."
Hardgrave replaces David Rudd, who announced in March he is stepping down to pursue a faculty role at the University of Memphis. Rudd will vacate his role as the current president at the end of May 2022, according to the University of Memphis.
Auburn University President Jay Gogue said he was pleased to see Hardgrave's appointment as Memphis' next president.
"Bill has been a dynamic and successful provost and College of Business dean," Gogue said. "The University of Memphis will continue to excel and prosper under his leadership. I thank him for his significant service to Auburn University and wish him great success in his new role."
Auburn will announce a timeline and process to select its next provost at a later date, according to Preston Sparks, director of university communications services.
Memphis trustees previously said they favored Hardgrave out of three finalists for his commitments to diversity, background in research and interest in growing the University of Memphis' athletics.
However, Hardgrave is facing hesitancy from groups like the Shelby County (Tenn.) Black Caucus and the Memphis NAACP per WREG News Channel 3. The groups said they are pleased at the university's interests in increasing its research status but called attention to Auburn University's roughly 3% Black student population compared to the near 40% Hardgrave will lead at the University of Memphis.
Hardgrave grew up in Clarksville, Ark., and was the first member of his family to graduate both college and high school. He exits Auburn with an 11-year history with the university, serving as dean of the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business from 2010-2018 before becoming provost and senior vice president for academic affairs.
As dean of the Harbert College of Business, Hardgrave secured a $40 million gift from business executive Raymond Harbert, a 1982 Auburn alum and the namesake of the college and an additional $15 million from Harbert’s wife, Kathryn, according to Auburn University. The college's newest building, Horton-Hardgrave Hall, bears his name as well as that of former dean George Horton.
Before Auburn, Hardgrave served as an assistant professor of information systems at the University of Arkansas, becoming chair of the information systems department at the university's Sam M. Walton College of Business in the 17 years he was employed there.
"I should never, ever be in a position to be a president of a major university, because it just shouldn't be right," Hargrave told the Memphis Business Journal on Tuesday. "Statistically, I'm an anomaly. But, that also powers me when I see the impact college can have on a person."
While employed at Auburn, Hardgrave was also on the board of directors of the Auburn Research and Technology Foundation from 2011-2020. He served as board president from 2018-2020.
Hardgrave competed for the Memphis role against Cammy Abernathy, dean of engineering at the University of Florida, and Teik Lim, current interim president at the University of Texas at Arlington. He previously was a finalist for president of Oklahoma State University earlier this year, but lost out on the title to Dr. Kayse Shrum, an internal candidate, on April 3.