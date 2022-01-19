Auburn’s Pruitt named SEC Men’s Diver of the Week

Auburn senior Conner Pruitt was named the SEC Men’s Diver of the Week on Monday for his performance in Saturday’s 152-148 victory at No. 13 Alabama.

Pruitt won the 3-meter competition with a score of 376.43 and placed second on 1-meter with 345.53 points. Both scores were NCAA Zone qualifying scores. The senior has now finished on 3-meter in four of Auburn’s five dual meets this season.

After missing part of last season due to injury, Pruitt is healthy again and diving at the same level he did as a sophomore when he took silver on 1-meter and finished top six in all three events at the SEC Championships. He has already eclipsed 400 points on 3-meter four different times this season and has finished first or second in 11 events.

This marks the first time Pruitt has been selected SEC Diver of the Week in his career, and it’s the first weekly SEC award received by Auburn since Jan. 14, 2020, when Alison Maillard earned SEC Women’s Diver of the Week.

Pruitt will wrap up the regular season Saturday with a dual meet at Florida where he will look to sweep the springboard events for the Tigers.