Auburn signs three international players for 2022

Looking ahead to the future, the Auburn women’s golf team signed three players Wednesday who will all join the program as part of the 2022 signing class.

“I am very excited about the 2022 class,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said. “Recruiting took place over Zoom calls. Coach Kim Hall and I were able to convey our love of Auburn and what sets our program apart from others. Our competitive culture attracted three talented and passionate young women. I believe these three will step up with the loss of our three “super seniors” who have had a huge impact on our program’s success.”

Luellen once again went the international route as all three incoming players hail from different countries. The trio will join an Auburn roster that already features four international players, though Julie McCarthy (Ireland) and Kaleigh Telfer (South Africa) are in their final year.

The first signee, Sophie Anand, comes to Auburn from the Bahamas. A late riser, Anand has won five of her last seven tournaments and 12 overall. She qualified as an alternate for the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior and finished 19th at the English Girls Stroke Play Championship in July.