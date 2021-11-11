Auburn signs three international players for 2022

Looking ahead to the future, the Auburn women’s golf team signed three players Wednesday who will all join the program as part of the 2022 signing class.
“I am very excited about the 2022 class,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said. “Recruiting took place over Zoom calls. Coach Kim Hall and I were able to convey our love of Auburn and what sets our program apart from others. Our competitive culture attracted three talented and passionate young women. I believe these three will step up with the loss of our three “super seniors” who have had a huge impact on our program’s success.”
Luellen once again went the international route as all three incoming players hail from different countries. The trio will join an Auburn roster that already features four international players, though Julie McCarthy (Ireland) and Kaleigh Telfer (South Africa) are in their final year.
The first signee, Sophie Anand, comes to Auburn from the Bahamas. A late riser, Anand has won five of her last seven tournaments and 12 overall. She qualified as an alternate for the 2021 U.S. Girls Junior and finished 19th at the English Girls Stroke Play Championship in July.
Katie Cranston, a native of Oakville, Ontario in Canada, is only a few months removed from a Round of 16 appearance at this year’s U.S. Women’s Amateur. Over the last 15 months, she’s collected three victories, including a first-place finish at the Golf Canada Junior Selection Camp. She was runner-up at the 2021 Canadian Junior Girls Championship.
Rounding out the group is Rachel Gourley from Northumberland, England. Gourley has finished top five at the English Girls Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship each of the last two years. She advanced to the Round of 16 at this year’s R&A Girls Amateur Championship and tied for fourth at the Peter McEvoy Trophy in August.
2022 SIGNEE PROFILES
SOPHIE ANAND
Hometown: Albany, Bahamas
Home Course: Albany Golf Club
Coach’s Take: “Sophie is talented, strong-willed and determined to make a lasting impact on Auburn Golf. She is very dedicated in working hard daily to improve her game which fits perfectly into our culture.” - Luellen
KATIE CRANSTON
Hometown: Oakville, Ontario Canada
Home Course: Oakville Golf Club
Coach’s Take: “Katie is an exciting addition to our squad. She is known to hit bombs, but I am most excited about her dedication to the short game to produce low scores. I am excited to witness her improvement over the years to set her up for a successful pro career.” - Luellen