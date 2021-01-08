barkley promo

 Skip to main content
Basketball legend Charles Barkley rose to greatness out of the small town of Leeds, Ala., and his heart is still close to home. He's the majority owner of a distillery in nearby Birmingham. He said in a recent radio interview that he plans to acquire derelict properties blighting the black section of Leeds and turn them into affordable housing.

