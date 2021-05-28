Barnes
With the medical cannabis act now signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama residents can legally consume marijuana—with a whole lot of exceptions.
Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes sentenced an Opelika man to 56 years in prison Monday following the man’s murder conviction handed…
Remembered and revered as an all-Auburn man who showed how far Auburn people can go, local sports hero Joe Beckwith died Saturday after a batt…
A fatal three-vehicle crash early Saturday morning took the life of a Lanett woman, authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
A Lee County jury found a Lanett woman guilty of multiple charges Friday after she shot and injured her brother over a family financial disput…
Jireh Ray doesn’t know what it’s like to go to a big school. And the Loachapoka native and one of 30 soon-to-be graduates of Loachapoka High S…
'These victims are walking miracles': Tuskegee man found guilty of attempted murder at Opelika gas station
A Lee County jury found a Tuskegee man guilty of first-degree robbery and attempted murder Thursday in connection to an Opelika gas station ro…
A Valley man died after his car ran into and under the trailer of a semi-trailer truck Tuesday morning, police with the Valley Police Departme…
A Lee County man is facing 114 charges related to the production and possession of child pornography and is being held in jail with a bond of …
The Lee County Commission is expected to jump back into the fight Monday over a proposed granite quarry near Beulah in Beat 13.