'Basketball school': Loachapoka boys and girls preparing for Sweet 16 matchups

All three will need to step up against Florala this Saturday.

Edwards says the key will be slowing down Florala’s Sharae Coleman and keeping the Wildcats out of the paint.

For Colquhoun, he feels the boys team has had a strong season so far and hopes to keep it rolling here in the playoffs.

The boys are 18-7 and swept their area during the regular season. Six of the team’s seven losses came from Class 7A teams, while the other came from last year’s Class 5A state runner-up.

Loachapoka went on to win the Area 6-1A tournament.

The tournament win earned the Indians one of the 32 spots in the state tournament, where they defeated Woodland 60-32 in the opening round.

The boys are now facing a scary athletic Shields team where defense will be the key to victory, according to Colquhoun.

“In order for us to pull out the win, we’re just going to have to play solid defense and finish in and around the rim,” Colquhoun said. “I think this game particularly is going to be won on the defensive end. We really have to turn it up defensively and turn them over and keep them from scoring.”