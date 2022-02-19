'Basketball school': Loachapoka boys and girls preparing for Sweet 16 matchups

There’s a buzz around Loachapoka basketball.
Fans have been hunting for tickets, offering to feed the teams and are even trying to get a fan bus together so that they can go down for the playoffs in Montgomery.
The outpouring of school spirit is all because the boys and girls basketball teams have advanced to the round of 16 in the state tournament.
The girls team will take on Florala Saturday at 3 p.m. inside Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
The boys will take the court right after the girls game and take on Shields at 4:30.
“Loachapoka is a basketball school,” Loachapoka boys basketball coach Shane Colquhoun said.
The girls’ team peaking at the right time, according to coach Anthony Edwards.
Despite a 20-8 record and an Area 6-1A tournament championship, Edwards feels that his team lost a couple of games that the girls should have won during the season.
In the state tournament’s opening round, Loachapoka came away with a 60-35 win against Wadley.
For Edwards, the win over Wadley was when he felt that everything came together.
“We were able to score some points, play some defense,” Edwards said of the win over Wadley. “It looked like we’re peaking at the right time.”
Leading the girls this season has been a trio of talented players.
Junior point guard Taylah Murph averages about 12 points a game, seven rebounds and four steals. Edwards says that Murph also brings the team energy and chemistry.
Sophomore guard Jasmyn Thomas can flat-out score, according to Edwards.
Thomas worked hard on her game this summer and put up shots every day in the gym, and it’s paying off her. She’s averaging about 17 points a game and about five or six rebounds as well.
Amyah Burks is the Indians’ center and made her return to basketball this season after sitting out last year because of COVID, according to Edwards.
It took Burks some time to get caught up, but she’s now averaging a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
“[Amyah] is the team leader,” Edwards said. “She’s always checking on the girls and making sure everyone is doing the right thing. ‘Do you have all your stuff before we leave for the game?’ She’s like the team mom, and I’m glad to have her back.”
All three will need to step up against Florala this Saturday.
Edwards says the key will be slowing down Florala’s Sharae Coleman and keeping the Wildcats out of the paint.
For Colquhoun, he feels the boys team has had a strong season so far and hopes to keep it rolling here in the playoffs.
The boys are 18-7 and swept their area during the regular season. Six of the team’s seven losses came from Class 7A teams, while the other came from last year’s Class 5A state runner-up.
Loachapoka went on to win the Area 6-1A tournament.
The tournament win earned the Indians one of the 32 spots in the state tournament, where they defeated Woodland 60-32 in the opening round.
The boys are now facing a scary athletic Shields team where defense will be the key to victory, according to Colquhoun.
“In order for us to pull out the win, we’re just going to have to play solid defense and finish in and around the rim,” Colquhoun said. “I think this game particularly is going to be won on the defensive end. We really have to turn it up defensively and turn them over and keep them from scoring.”
Shields might be scary athletic, but the Indians are talented themselves.
Junior guard Jasaveion Moore leads Loachapoka in scoring, averaging about 21 points per game in the regular season. 6-foot-3 forward Jamari Payne has also been contributing to the team’s success this season.
Colquhoun knows it’s a team game and feels that the whole team works well together.
“It’s a really good group of guys that contribute,” Colquhoun said. “We have seven guys that have some point in the season scored in double-figures. It’s a really strong group of guys that really work well together.”