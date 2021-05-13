You can always spend some time on https://oanow.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://oanow.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://oanow.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Auburn Board of Education named a new elementary school located at 1565 W. Farmville Road Tuesday night, another step in the facility’s de…
- Updated
Adam Johnson’s love for games came as a young boy when he played chess for the first time against a girl in his neighborhood.
Is a Buc-ee's coming to Auburn? Auburn City Council expected to consider agreement with Buc-ee's Auburn LLC
- Updated
The Auburn City Council will consider the authorization of a development agreement between the City and Buc-ee’s Auburn LLC at its May 18 regu…
- Updated
A music teacher changed Veronica Brock’s outlook on life.
- Updated
Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week that Alabama’s COVID-19 public health order will end May 31, and the state of emergency will end July 6.
Murder trial begins for man charged in case in which prosecutors say victim was stabbed 22 times, shot three times and thrown in a well
- Updated
A Beulah man is on trial for murder after prosecutors said he stabbed a 72-year-old man 22 times and shot him three times before attaching cin…
- Updated
"I was excited about learning a new sport and giving the girls an opportunity to play a sport that I wished they'd had when I was in school."
- Updated
Local gasoline prices haven’t been affected by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, but drivers could notice a slight uptick in the coming days.
- Updated
Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman plans to retire in November, but his bosses don’t intend to wait until the last minute to find his re…
Watch now: Brea Humphrey-Williams, voted top nurse by O-A readers, says her secret is to be 'as honest as possible'
- Updated
Brea Humphrey-Williams couldn’t imagine being anything but a nurse. She spent her youth helping to look after relatives with mental health iss…