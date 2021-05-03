Bender
Related to this story
Most Popular
Guthrie's set to open another store in downtown Auburn, where it launched the chicken-finger craze in the '80s
- Updated
Less than 400 yards away from the site of its first Auburn restaurant—which was billed as the nation’s first chicken-finger restaurant—comes a…
Watch now: 335-pound Rakavius Chambers switches dream job from NFL lineman to cardiothoracic surgeon
- Updated
"I didn't want to spend any more time pursuing the NFL, even though I love football with all my heart. The medical field was calling ... It felt like the right time."
- Updated
Former Opelika running back Josh Johnson will have a chance to prove himself in the NFL.
Opelika mayor says HBO's 'Generation Hustle' episode 'pretty much told the story of what happened' with Sandler and Roundhouse
- Updated
HBO’s new true crime documentary series “Generation Hustle” features the city of Opelika and Roundhouse, the startup business incubator founde…
‘Between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh’: Youthful offender hearing held in Bramblett crash case
- Updated
A youthful offender arraignment and plea hearing was held in the Lee County Justice Center Wednesday in the case of Johnston Taylor, 18, who w…
- Updated
Aubie the Tiger became the most decorated collegiate mascot Wednesday after winning his 10th Universal Cheer Association Mascot National Champ…
Although the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic inflicted numerous struggles, local businesses in Lee County were still able to find silver linings.
- Updated
Keep Opelika Beautiful’s 15th annual Garden in the Park will return to Opelika’s Municipal Park this Saturday after being cancelled last year …
- Updated
Auburn University has received several reports of a suspicious man trying to give rides to local women in a white van, according to a campus s…
- Updated
A road sign has been stolen from Well Red, an Auburn coffee and wine shop and independent bookstore, according to owner Richard Tomasello.