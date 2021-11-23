Bo Jackson aims to lead another Bo Bikes Bama in Auburn next spring

Riders interested in the 20-mile route will be able to register at a cost of $65, while the 60-mile route will cost $85. Those who can’t make the trip to Auburn can sign up for $55 to participate in the event’s “Ride from Home” option. The organization said all riders will receive a T-shirt, bib number to wear on the ride, a bike plate to use after, a wristband and a sticker. Cycling jerseys, socks and cycling caps will also be available to purchase.

In addition to regular registration, a VIP Experience registration is available for the first 15 people to sign up for $2,000 each. This option will include a private 20-mile ride and lunch with Jackson, as well as photos with the former football player, an exclusive tour of Jordan-Hare Stadium and a two-night stay at The Hotel at Auburn University.

This year’s Bo Bikes Bama will also feature a reception and silent auction on April 22, with tickets to be sold for $100 each starting Jan. 19. The organization said registrants of either the VIP Experience or the reception and silent auction must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to participate in either opportunity.

Businesses and individuals seeking sponsorship opportunities for next year's event can find more details at https://bobikesbama.com/sponsors/sponsorship-inquiry/.