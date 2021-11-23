Bo Jackson aims to lead another Bo Bikes Bama in Auburn next spring

Bo Jackson will be back to bicycling on the Plains in support of Alabama disaster relief next spring with the 11th annual Bo Bikes Bama ride, which will be made up of both in-person and remote events.
The charitable organization announced Monday the return of the ride, which is scheduled for April 22-23, 2022, after being limited to virtual events for the past two years.
Bo Bikes Bama was launched after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak across Alabama when Jackson bicycled throughout the state for five days visiting displaced communities, joined by others including Scottie Pippin, Ken Griffey Jr., Picabo Street and Al Joyner, according to the organization’s website. The charity ride supports Gov. Kay Ivey’s Emergency Relief Fund to make repairs after natural disasters and build community storm shelters and emergency warning sirens.
Registration opens Jan. 19, and runs until April 3 at 8 p.m., with riders able to sign up for either a 20-mile route or 60-mile route. The 20-mile route is focused on riding in and around Auburn University’s campus, and the 60-mile route runs through Tuskegee and Macon County.
“The in-person rides will begin and end at the Auburn Arena on Saturday, April 23, 2022,” the organization’s website said. “The rides will take place on operational roads with normal vehicle traffic and will be supported by local law enforcement. The 20-mile route has one rest stop, and the 60-mile route has three rest stops.”
Riders interested in the 20-mile route will be able to register at a cost of $65, while the 60-mile route will cost $85. Those who can’t make the trip to Auburn can sign up for $55 to participate in the event’s “Ride from Home” option. The organization said all riders will receive a T-shirt, bib number to wear on the ride, a bike plate to use after, a wristband and a sticker. Cycling jerseys, socks and cycling caps will also be available to purchase.
In addition to regular registration, a VIP Experience registration is available for the first 15 people to sign up for $2,000 each. This option will include a private 20-mile ride and lunch with Jackson, as well as photos with the former football player, an exclusive tour of Jordan-Hare Stadium and a two-night stay at The Hotel at Auburn University.
This year’s Bo Bikes Bama will also feature a reception and silent auction on April 22, with tickets to be sold for $100 each starting Jan. 19. The organization said registrants of either the VIP Experience or the reception and silent auction must present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to participate in either opportunity.
Businesses and individuals seeking sponsorship opportunities for next year's event can find more details at https://bobikesbama.com/sponsors/sponsorship-inquiry/.
Bo Bikes Bama last took place in person in Auburn on April 27, 2019, and saw guests like Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre participate.
“Please, whenever you can, support the Alabama Governor's Disaster Relief Fund,” Jackson said at the time. “You never know when Mother Nature's going to come visit you. You can't fight her, but you can get out of her way. The funds that we're raising today, tomorrow and however long we have to raise funds goes to a good cause.”