Boba Jul 29, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stray cat found on N Gay St. in Auburn, AL. View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Mr. Gatti's Pizza announces date for grand opening in downtown Opelika Get details about the new restaurant. ‘He's built a lot of trust’: Hugh Freeze, players give early impressions of Payton Thorne One of the first questions Payton Thorne had for Hugh Freeze after getting to Auburn had nothing to do with football. Murder suspect arrested after Opelika shooting on Young Street After a deadly shooting in Opelika Sunday night, a suspect, Edward Crabb, was arrested in Georgia on Monday. Baxter to close Opelika manufacturing plant, impacting nearly 500 employees “This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area that will we… Missing Phenix City teen found, kidnapping suspect in custody Investigators find missing 14-year-old girl from Phenix City in Kentucky and arrest a 43-year-old man under kidnapping, sexual abuse and rape charges.