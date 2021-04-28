Boxer
Four-star guard Trey Alexander won’t be coming to Auburn after all.
The city of Opelika is featured in an episode of HBO’s “Generation Hustle,” a docu-series focusing on con artists, grifters and swindlers. The…
Plans to fill a big hole in downtown Auburn with new retail space and apartments are moving apace.
After former Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in connection to the death of George Floyd earlier this week, local law enfo…
ButterBurgers are coming to the Auburn Mall.
Opelika mayor says HBO's 'Generation Hustle' episode 'pretty much told the story of what happened' with Sandler and Roundhouse
HBO’s new true crime documentary series “Generation Hustle” features the city of Opelika and Roundhouse, the startup business incubator founde…
“I hope that I can make some kind of impact on them and their lives as well as their children's. That's important to me.”
Although the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic inflicted numerous struggles, local businesses in Lee County were still able to find silver linings.
Here's why Lee County set the example among other Alabama counties in the fight against COVID-19. #resilientLee
In this story in our ResilientLee series, O-A News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes explains how Lee County set the example in the fight against COVID-19 among other Alabama counties with a population of more than 100,000.
Kendrick-Holmes: Don't believe in the power of prayer? Just ask EAMC doctors and nurses about Park & Pray. #resilientLee
In this column in our ResilientLee series, O-A News editor Dimon Kendrick-Holmes explores the role prayer played in Lee County's fight against COVID-19 based on testimonies from doctors, nurses and patients at East Alabama Medical Center.