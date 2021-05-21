Brewers trade 2 relievers, acquire SS Adames from Rays

“You’re talking about as good a defensive shortstop as you’re going to find,” Rays general manager Erik Neander said. “You’re talking about a switch-hitter that can put ball in the play, do a lot of things to help you win tight games.”

Adames said he figured he might get traded eventually because the Rays had Walls and Franco in the organization. He just didn’t think a deal would happen this soon.

“That’s what I was telling the guys,” Adames said. “I said, ‘It was so surprising because it’s too early.’ I was not even thinking this year, maybe next year. You kind of knew that’s how they work, that’s how the organization works. But to get this news so early, it was tough."

Neander said Feyereisen will fill an immediate role in Tampa Bay’s bullpen while Rasmussen will get sent to Durham.

The 28-year-old Feyereisen is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA in 21 this season, though he has allowed six runs over 1 1/3 innings in his last two appearances. Rasmussen, 25, is 0-1 with a 4.24 ERA and one save in 15 games.

“Their arms we believe have end-of-game potential,” Neander said.